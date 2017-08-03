Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A total of 24,000 homes will be built on and around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park by 2031.

Many could be lived in by the 40,000 people expected to work there by 2025, with a raft of jobs created from the development of a new cultural and education district on the Stratford site.

It will include new campuses for University College London and UAL’s London College of Fashion, Victoria and Albert Museum, the Smithsonian, and Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

Work is also underway on new neighbourhoods East Wick and Sweetwater, which will contain 1,500 homes, schools and commercial spaces.

And building has started on business hub International Quarter London , with two new headquarters being created for the Financial Conduct Authority and Transport for London as well as four million sq ft of new workspace, 333 new homes at Glasshouse Gardens and over 52,000 sq ft of shops and facilities. Over 25,000 people will work there when complete.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has revealed a snapshot of the evolution of the campus five years after it played host to the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The development began in 2005 with 200 buildings and 52 electricity pylons removed and 200 hectares of brownfield land, waterways, and rail lines transformed.

In total, 14 temporary and permanent venues were built to house the 17,000 athletes and officials from 204 nations.

The regeneration also saw 20km of new roads added, 13km of new tunnels created, 26 bridges developed and 80 hectares of parkland added to the site.

Bosses said that 75p in every £1 that was spent for the Games, had legacy benefits.

Following the Olympics and Paralympics an 18 month programme saw all eight venues transformed for use by the public and athletes.

The temporary seating wings at the London Aquatics Centre were removed, brand new BMX, road and mountain bike tracks were built at Lee Valley VeloPark, and the London Stadium, now home to West Ham, had new lights, seating, and the world’s largest single cantilevered roof installed.

Today the Park is open 24 hours, entry is free and over 16 million people have visited, more recently to attend concerts such as Depeche Mode and the World ParaAthletics Championships.

From Friday, August 4-13 the London Stadium will play host to thousands of spectators and athletes from across the world for the IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium.

The London Aquatics Centre (LAC) has welcomed 2.5 million visitors and hosts swimming lessons for 1,400 school children a week. Two million have visited Lee Valley VeloPark, and 1.5 million the Copper Box Arena (CBA).

The ArcelorMittal Orbit is now home to the world’s tallest and longest tunnel slide and the Park has the largest free-to-access wifi network in an urban parkland.

Neighbouring Westfield Stratford City shopping centre sees almost 50 million people passing through its doors every year.

But bosses stressed the Park, now recognised as a European Smart, Sustainable District, is not just for sports and shopping visitors.

East Village, the former Athletes’ Village, is fully occupied by a verieity og food and drink traders and Here East, the former Press and Broadcast Centre, is home to tenants such as BT Sport, Loughborough University London, Plexal, and Studio Wayne McGregor.

Residents have moved into the first new neighbourhood, Chobham Manor, one of five to be built over the next decade. And the first school Mossbourne Riverside Academy opened in September 2016.

The Active People, Active Park programme has also seen the legacy stretch out into the community with 260,300 free sporting opportunities offered since 2014, and a dedicated £1.7 million programme, Motivate East, taking almost 90,000 free sporting opportunities to disabled people.

The Park has also supported the creation of the Global Disability Innovation Hub which brings together partners, local communities, academics, and disabled people to drive innovation, co-design, and think creatively.

LLDC chief executive David Goldstone said: “So much has changed at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the last five years.

“Since London 2012, homes have been built, thousands of jobs have been created and millions of people have visited the venues and events at the Park.

“And there’s even more to come; from world class universities and museums to new schools and businesses.”

