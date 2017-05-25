Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf newspaper relaunches today (Thursday, May 25) with a new look and new content aimed at better reflecting the lifestyles and values of its readership in Canary Wharf and the Docklands.

The paper, which has been a feature of the east London business district since 1998, is placing a greater emphasis on fashion, food and entertainment content while reflecting the professional interests of the area with more diverse business, money and career news.

The new-look, with an emphasis on large pictures and clean visual presentation recognises that time is tight for most people and they want a paper that delivers relevant information quickly.

Editor Giles Broadbent said: “Our readers are increasingly motivated to approach their down-time like a career. They want to ensure they don’t miss out, they don’t waste time and they have the best of everything.

“And with the strong international flavour of Canary Wharf and the Docklands, we recognise that London is just one part of their increasingly global lifestyle.

“Our new look and new content reflects all those qualities while remaining firmly a creature of Canary Wharf at its heart.”

The Wharf comes out every Thursday and is free. It is part of Trinity Mirror and based at TM’s headquarters in One Canada Square.

