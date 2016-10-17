Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham players have put their worries about form and league position behind them to focus on something way more important – bringing a smile to the children of Richard House Hospice in Beckton .

Captain Mark Noble and goalkeeper Adrian spent the afternoon at the children’s hospice creating memories for the youngsters as they leapt in to play ball games.

Noble is a patron of Richard House and has been an active supporter of the charity since 2000. He regularly brings along his team-mates to give the children, with life-limited illnesses, something to cheer.

He said: “This is something that means a lot to me. Some of the proceeds from my testimonial came to Richard House and I wanted to see how everyone is getting on.

“The staff do an amazing job and you don’t really appreciate until you come here how lucky you are. It puts life into perspective every time you come here.”

Adrian said: “It is great to spend some time with the children. They probably don’t know much about us but they enjoyed playing with the ball and the water. This is real life and it is great that we can provide the opportunity for them to have a smile on their face.”