A man who killed his friend with one punch after a West Ham game has been jailed for five years.

Nigel Williams, 39, admitted the manslaughter of father-of-three Mark Munday in a pub in Bedford.

Mark, 48, died from a bleed on the brain.

According to The Mirror, the two men - who had been friends and season ticket holders for 14 years - began drunkenly fighting in the street outside an east London pub after the Hammers’ 5-1 defeat to Arsenal on December 3, 2016.

Friends managed to keep the pair apart before the group returned to Bedford by train, and Mark decided to go for a drink at the Grafton Hotel in the town’s Midland Road.

A few seconds later, Williams entered the pub and punched Mark once in the head hard enough to send him falling into a table.

(Photo: Bedfordshire Police)

When he tried to stand up after, he fell back again into a fruit machine.

Mark, an aircraft engineer from Kempston in Bedfordshire, was rushed to Bedford Hospital where he died a few hours later from a bleed on the brain.

Williams, of Cowper Street, Olney, was arrested on December 4, 2016.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Luton Crown Court on Monday, April 10, and was subsequently sentenced to five years in jail.

A statement written by Mark’s wife Sandra and issued on behalf of the Munday family said: “Mark was not only my husband, he was my best friend and confidante and the backbone of our family for 28 years.

“He was an amazing dad to our three sons and his legacy lives on in them.

“Mark’s death has left a massive hole in our lives and we miss him more than we can possibly put into words, and will do so every day for the rest of our lives.

“Our world is an emptier place without him in it and we will love him always.”



