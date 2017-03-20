Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East Ham’s favourite daughter celebrated her 100th birthday serenaded by pupils from her old Newham primary school on Monday (March 20).

The choir of 20 Year Five students at Brampton Primary School sang happy birthday and a medley of her most beloved songs via Skype to her home in Ditchling, East Sussex.

Dame Vera, the “Forces Sweetheart” who kept the Home Front alive in the minds of Allied troops with her own renditions of We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover.

She thanked the students and recalled her “very good memories” at the school, which she attend in the 1920s. “I do hope that you’re happy there now. Bye-bye for now and stay healthy and enjoy yourselves.”

Meanwhile, the location she made famous – those patriotic white cliffs of Dover – were illuminated with birthday wishes for Dame Vera who first appeared on stage, aged seven.

A 350ft projection of the singer’s face, along with the words “Happy Birthday Dame Vera Lynn” and “Celebrating 100 years of a national treasure” were the culmination of a special day for the East Ender.

She told Chris Evans on told BBC Radio 2 : “When I look on my mantelpiece and see these cards wishing me a happy 100th birthday I can’t believe it, but there you are, time marches on.

“And this is what I have got up there on my mantelpiece, to remind me of how old I am.”

And her advice for a long life: “Be active to your full capabilities, keep interested, read books, watch television and try and keep in touch with life and what people are doing, seeing and enjoying.”

Last Friday saw the launch of her new album, Vera Lynn 100 , which features re-orchestrated versions of her most beloved music alongside her original vocals, making her the first centenarian to release an album.

