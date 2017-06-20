Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Four people have been taken to hospital after a police chase ended in a dramatic crash between a car and a lorry in Canada Square.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said the chase began when the car failed to stop for police in West Ferry Circus.

Police tailed the car, believed to be an Audi, to Canada Square where it crashed into a lorry at around 9.30pm on Monday, June 19.

The spokeswoman said: “The driver and a passenger from the car were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not life threatening.

“They were also arrested in connection with the incident.

“Two people from the lorry were also taken to hospital. Their injuries were also not life threatening.”

Footage taken at the scene shows the damage inflicted on the white lorry and the black car in the crash, as emergency services cordoned off the area.

Armed police had been patrolling nearby and attended the scene of the crash. However, the Met said confirmed it was not a terrorist incident.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook