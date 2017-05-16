Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire that caused 50 people to be evacuated from a cinema in Stratford is being treated as arson.

The outside of the Stratford Picturehouse and a ground floor storeroom were damaged by the blaze that broke out on Thursday, May 11.

The London Fire Brigade were called to the cinema in Salway Road at 10.42pm, and the fire was under control by 11.12pm. No injuries have been reported.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the fire is being treated as an arson attack and inquiries are ongoing.

Stratford Picturehouse is part of a chain including cinemas in Greenwich, Hackney, Clapham, Crouch End and East Dulwich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newham Police on 101.

Those wishing to give information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website .

