MBNA Thames Clippers is celebrating the launch of two new river boats by releasing time-lapse footage of their construction on the Isle Of Wight.

The two boats, Mercury Clipper and Jupiter Clipper, can carry 172 passengers each and cost a total of £6.3million to build at the Wight Shipyard Company, setting the record for the largest fast ferry order for a UK boat builder without government backing in more than 20 years.

The video shows the boats being built up from their sparse simple frames to the recognisable Thames Clippers boats, before showing Mercury Clipper take to the water

Mercury Clipper took 10 months to construct and entered full service on Monday, July 10, after travelling 200 nautical miles to its new home on the Thames.

Jupiter Clipper is set to make the same journey and enter service in August 2017.

MBNA Thames Clippers runs a river bus service on the Thames every 20 minutes between London piers including north Greenwich, Canary Wharf, London Bridge and Westminster.

