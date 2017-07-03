Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge fire has destroyed large parts of a luxury housing development Bow Wharf.

A total of 12 fire engines and 80 firefighters tackled the blaze in Wennington Road, which badly damaged the roof and the third floor of a residential block.

The London Fire Brigade said parts of the first and second floors were also affected, but said no-one was injured.

The development, which is still being built, contains a mixture of flats and houses expected to sell for up to £1 million.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. Pictures and video taken at the scene appear to show solar panels on the roof of the building on fire.

The Mail Online reported that one witness said: “I noticed massive billows of smoke when I was leaving my flat so I quickly rushed back and noticed it was the building opposite.

“It’s the new block of flats that’s been under construction for quite a while now.

“The spread seemed concentrated around the solar panels on the top It looked a bit like the solar panels were on fire.”

Firefighters were called at 11.10am on Sunday, July 2, and the fire was under control by 2pm.

Its cause is currently under investigation.

