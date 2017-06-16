Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A violent criminal who carried out a string of knifepoint robberies in Greenwich over Christmas has been jailed.

Alex McGuinness, 34, went on a crime spree from Christmas Eve 2016 to New Year’s Day 2017, holding up a chemist and different convenience stores across the area.

One raid at a shop in Westcombe Hill on December 31, saw him threaten the shopkeeper with a blade and then try and overpower him.

Fortunately his victim was able to get to safety behind the counter.

McGuinness then destroyed the scratchcard display and demanded money, which he made off with.

He stole varying amounts of money and scratch cards from the other venues where knives were also produced and staff were threatened.

He was identified through CCTV from some of the locations and arrested on Thursday, January 12.

McGuinness, of Wellington Gardens in Charlton, pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to four counts of robbery and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 15 June to seven years’ imprisonment.

A count of attempted robbery and a further count of possession of an offensive weapon were ordered to lie on file.

Investigating officer from Greenwich Crime Squad PC Simon Davey said: “These were a series of particularly nasty and violent offences.

“The Greenwich Crime Squad is dedicated to putting violent offenders like McGuinness behind bars, and I am pleased today to see that justice has been served.

“Greenwich will be a safer place with him in prison.”

