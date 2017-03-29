Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vile thug who beat his three-month-old baby son to death has been handed a life sentence.

Tiny Rifat Mohammed died from a head injury inflicted by his father Mohammed Miah, 37, while his mother stood by and did nothing.

His fragile body suffered injuries so severe he looked as if he had been in a car crash.

After his death it was discovered the pair, of St Leonard’s Road, subjected the baby to a tragically short life of brutal violence.

Rifat was found to have 38 separate rib fractures, bruising to his head, shoulder, back, burns to his left leg and injuries to his limbs, eyes and neck.

His horrific treatment came to light when his mother Rebeka Nazmin, 32, called 999 on Monday, July 4 and said her baby was unresponsive and not breathing. She said Rifat had been poorly since vomiting the day before.

At the couple’s trial the court heard when paramedics arrived they found Rifat apparently lifeless on the floor and he was rushed to hospital.

Medical staff found burns and bruising on the baby’s body and alerted police.

Nazmin was arrested at the hospital and Miah at the family home, both initially on suspicion of GBH with intent and child cruelty.

But Rifat died the following day on July 6, from a head injury which had starved his brain of oxygen.

The pathologist described the injuries as similar to those usually seen in a car crash or a fall from a great height.

Both parents were charged with their child’s murder and allowing the death of a child.

When interviewed Miah placed the blame elsewhere and said the burn to the baby’s leg may have come from a radiator.

Nazmin blamed her husband, saying he was rough with Rifat. She could not account for the multiple injuries the baby had suffered.

Following a trial, Miah was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, March 28.

Nazmin was found not guilty of murder but guilty of allowing the death of a child.

Both were found guilty of allowing injury to a child.

They were sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, March 29.

Miah was handed a life imprisonment for his son’s murder and seven years’ for allowing injury to a child - to run concurrently. He will serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars.

Nazmin was sentenced to six years’ in prison for allowing the death of a child and three years’ imprisonment for allowing injury to a child - to run concurrently.

Detective Inspector Ken Hughes of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “We may never know why a mother and father inflicted such terrible injuries on their own small baby.

“Even if we had that knowledge, I am not sure we could ever understand.

“This baby should have been protected and loved; instead he lived with hurt, indifference and brutality.

“I am glad that these two have been called to account for their actions and now face the consequences of their cruelty.

“While nothing can mitigate the consequences of this dreadful crime, I would ask any parents struggling to manage to understand that seeking help is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Early intervention can help a family cope and organisations and charities, such as the NSPCC, will offer both advice and support.”

