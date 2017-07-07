Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the terrifying moment a masked attacker lunges at people inside a car on the Isle of Dogs with a large knife.

He can be seen running over to the black Ford and thrusting his weapon through the window several times.

Two men were injured in the attack which happened at around 9pm on Wednesday, July 5 in Cuba Street.

The 20-year-old victim had parked his car when he was approached by three men on bicycles who allegedly smashed one of the vehicle’s windows, reports The Standard .

One of the men, dressed in a balaclava, white T-shirt and shorts repeatedly tried to stab him from behind before fleeing the scene.

The victim received minor cuts to his hand and arm, while a 21-year-old passenger suffered a scratch to his arm, police said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Two men received relatively minor injuries.

“The injuries are not life-threatening or life changing.

“Detectives in Tower Hamlets are investigating the attempted GBH.

Enquiries continue.

No arrests have been made.

