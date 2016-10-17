Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets has been named one of the nation’s favourite green spaces.

It made it into the top ten Green Flag Award -winning parks in Britain following a month-long People’s Choice vote.

The 30,000 people who took part had the choice of 1,700 qualifying parks and green spaces.

Victoria Park opened in 1845 and is managed by Tower Hamlets Council. It covers 86.18 hectares with more than 4,000 trees, two large lakes, a boating pond, playgrounds and facilities for football, rugby, cricket pitches, tennis courts and a bowling green. It contains historical features such as the Burdett-Coutts Fountain, the Dogs of Alcibiades statues, three listed canal bridges and two stone alcoves from the original London Bridge.

It also hosts a wide range of events such as Fungi Foray Walks, Halloween pumpkin carving and crafts and a Fireworks Display.

A spokesman said: “Victoria Park is truly a place for a great day out. It is the largest and most popular park in East London.”

The Green Flag Award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is the international mark of quality green space.

Victoria Park won the People’s Choice Award in 2012, 2014 and 2015, an achievement no other park has managed. But as this year is the 20th anniversary of the Green Flag Award organisers decided to pick a top ten instead of an overall winner to help “celebrate as many different parks as possible”.

International Green Flag Award manager Paul Todd said: “We would like to congratulate Victoria Park on being voted one of the UK’s ten favourite parks – it is quite an achievement.”

The top ten parks are:

Alexandra Palace Park - Alexandra Palace Charitable Trust

Arlington Square Gardens - Arlington Association

Clifton Park - Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Elsecar Park and Local Reservoir Nature Reserve - Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Margam Park - Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council

Millennium Country Park - Forest of Marston Vale Trust

Mote Park - Maidstone Borough Council

Strathhaven Park - South Lanarkshire Council

Victoria Park - London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Warley Woods - Warley Woods Community Trust