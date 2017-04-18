Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men seriously injured in a Hackney nightclub acid attack are being treated at a specialist burns hospital.

Hundreds of revellers fled from basement venue Mangle in Dalston after acid was sprayed into the crowd.

At least 16 people were injured when a noxious substance was hurled in their direction.

One witness told the Standard : “In the party in the basement there were girls making noise, I saw their friends ordering a bottle of water - they were putting it on them, they were splashing it on their faces.”

The witness added: “It was like a war - the police were everywhere.”

The venue in Warburton Road was evacuated after the alarm was raised and police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 1.10am on Monday, April 17.

Detectives believe the attack happened after a dispute broke out between two groups of people. A noxious substance was sprayed by a male suspect, aimed at two of the victims.

The substance is yet to be identified but is believed to have been acidic.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, have been transferred to a specialist burns hospital in Essex where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Another 10 were treated a hospital for minor injuries and four more victims have since come forward.

Police said enquiries continue and there is nothing to suggest the attack was gang related.

No arrests have been made.

A statement from the nightclub said: “We are currently cooperating with the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into an incident that occurred on Monday morning. At this stage, we cannot offer any further comment.

Anyone with information should call detectives from Hackney CID via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

