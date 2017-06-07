Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of East London (UEL) has set up a new federation to help local people access the graduate level job opportunities around them.

The East London Skills and Employment Federation (Elsef) will work to develop education and employment pathways in east London and address the challenges facing people who live there.

The creation of the federation comes after a report from the Department for Education warned that by 2036 there will be far more graduate level jobs in east London but also dramatically fewer jobs associated with lower level qualifications.

UEL vice-chancellor, Professor John J. Joughin, said: “UEL is committed to playing a leading role in shaping the future workforce of east London.

Students launch advertising agency offering free services to east London businesses

“Our launch event is the first of many opportunities to come together to develop ideas that address the challenges facing local people around access to graduate level employment.”

Led and supported by UEL, the federation also includes a number of colleges as founding members such as Barking and Dagenham College, Newham College, New City College, Havering College, Havering Sixth Form College and Newham Sixth Form College.

Newham Sixth Form College principal, Eddie Playfair, said: “What a privilege to be in at the start of something so exciting: educators from different backgrounds getting together to discuss how to support students across east London to develop their knowledge, skills and employability.

Wedding video app Vidicrew wins £6,000 E-Factor prize in Canary Wharf

"Our challenge now is to work together to create a really ambitious framework which can benefit everyone in our region.”

Elsef was formally launched at UEL’s University Square Stratford campus on Monday, June 5.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook