Entrepreneur and philanthropist Shabir Randeree has been inaugurated as the new chancellor of the University Of East London.

More than 250 VIP, staff, students and guests, including the Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan , looked on as Shabir was formally installed as the university’s third chancellor during a ceremony in Stratford.

Shabir said: “It is a huge honour and privilege to serve as chancellor of the University Of East London . It is a richly diverse university, with more than 120 different nationalities represented on campus, and I very much look forward to being part of such a vibrant educational community.

“UEL’s mission to extend access to higher education mirrors my own personal journey. I came to the United Kingdom from South Africa when I was 15 and was able to take advantage of some wonderful educational opportunities.

“I’m looking forward to being an ambassador for UEL and its values and also getting involved in expanding entrepreneurship at the university.”

Shabir is chairman of investment company DCD Group and has a background in finance, commercial real estate, venture capital and banking.

He is also deputy chairman of Al Baraka Bank South Africa, former chairman of EIIB Bank and founder director of IBB Bank.

He served on the Government’s Asia Task Force from 2011 to 2014 and the Ethnic Minority Business Task Force from 2007 to 2009.

He is also involved with mentoring charity Mosaic, a member of the Prince’s Trust Council, chairman of Governors Of Westminster Academy, a champion of the Three Faiths Forum and mentor for the Young Presidents’ Association.

He was appointed a CBE in 2013 to recognise his services to business and education as well as his philanthropic support of charitable causes.

Mark Stephens, chairman of UEL’s board of governors, said, “I am thrilled and delighted that Shabir is to become our new Chancellor. He shares the values and life experience of many of our students.”

Shabir takes up the role of chancellor in succession to Lord Gulam Noon, who died last year.

