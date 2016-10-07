Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Property Latest news on homes to buy or rent
Trending Canary Wharf West Ham United FC Tower Hamlets Greenwich

University Of East London holds inauguration ceremony for chancellor Shabir Randeree

The successful entrepreneur and philanthropist is formally installed as the university’s third chancellor at the event in Stratford attended by guests including the Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan and UEL chancellor Shabir Randeree

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Shabir Randeree has been inaugurated as the new chancellor of the University Of East London.

More than 250 VIP, staff, students and guests, including the Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan , looked on as Shabir was formally installed as the university’s third chancellor during a ceremony in Stratford.

Shabir said: “It is a huge honour and privilege to serve as chancellor of the University Of East London . It is a richly diverse university, with more than 120 different nationalities represented on campus, and I very much look forward to being part of such a vibrant educational community.

“UEL’s mission to extend access to higher education mirrors my own personal journey. I came to the United Kingdom from South Africa when I was 15 and was able to take advantage of some wonderful educational opportunities.

“I’m looking forward to being an ambassador for UEL and its values and also getting involved in expanding entrepreneurship at the university.”

Shabir is chairman of investment company DCD Group and has a background in finance, commercial real estate, venture capital and banking.

He is also deputy chairman of Al Baraka Bank South Africa, former chairman of EIIB Bank and founder director of IBB Bank.

He served on the Government’s Asia Task Force from 2011 to 2014 and the Ethnic Minority Business Task Force from 2007 to 2009.

He is also involved with mentoring charity Mosaic, a member of the Prince’s Trust Council, chairman of Governors Of Westminster Academy, a champion of the Three Faiths Forum and mentor for the Young Presidents’ Association.

He was appointed a CBE in 2013 to recognise his services to business and education as well as his philanthropic support of charitable causes.

Mark Stephens, chairman of UEL’s board of governors, said, “I am thrilled and delighted that Shabir is to become our new Chancellor. He shares the values and life experience of many of our students.”

Shabir takes up the role of chancellor in succession to Lord Gulam Noon, who died last year.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

TV psychologist to study link between noise and stress in east London

UEL lecturer Dr Sam Wass appeals for young volunteers to help him with his two-year research into the impact chaotic environments can have on children

Related Tags

Organisations
University Of East London

Most Read in News

  1. London
    Enderby Wharf and Blackfriars Circus homes are launched by Barratt London
  2. Court
    East London activist fails in bid to ban Trump from UK
  3. Isle of Dogs
    Mayor supports calls for Isle of Dogs investment
  4. South Quay
    Fresh plans for 225 Marsh Wall near Canary Wharf filed with Tower Hamlets Council
  5. River crossings
    Reaction to new east London river crossings

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. London
    Enderby Wharf and Blackfriars Circus homes are launched by Barratt London
  2. Isle of Dogs
    Mayor supports calls for Isle of Dogs investment
  3. South Quay
    Fresh plans for 225 Marsh Wall near Canary Wharf filed with Tower Hamlets Council
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. Court
    East London activist fails in bid to ban Trump from UK
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter