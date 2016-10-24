Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail unions have called for the Government to reverse £700million of cuts made to TfL in the wake of the bomb scare at North Greenwich station.

RMT, TSSA and ASLEF have urged Chancellor Phillip Hammond to restore the TfL Operating Grant, due to be withdrawn in or after 2020, with one calling the move under ex-Chancellor George Osborne an “act of criminal irresponsibility”.

It comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested for terror offences when the suspect package was found aboard a Jubilee Line train at North Greenwich station on Thursday, October 20. A controlled detonation was carried out by officers.

RMT

General secretary Mick Cash said : “The axing of the TfL Operating Grant is an act of criminal irresponsibility by the Tory Government which shows yet again that they could not care less about safety on Britain’s railways. It must be restored immediately.

“The unions will unite to fight this act of transport vandalism which come at a time of surging demand, dangerous overcrowding and heightened terrorist alert.

“The serious incident on the Jubilee Line at North Greenwich last week must lead to an immediate halt and reversal of the cuts programme on London Underground.”

TSSA

General secretary Manuel Cortes said : “Once again we are reminded of the real threats now posed to public transport passengers and, in this case, our tube and station staff. I have called for a an urgent security summit with TfL London Underground, unions, British Transport Police, Scotland Yard and City Hall.

“In the light of the all too real attack, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond must immediately restore the cut made last year by George Osborne to Transport For London’s operating subsidy, which means TfL are trying to make £700 million pounds of cuts by 2020.

“Without reversing Osborne’s devastating cuts, it will simply not be possible for TfL managers, British Transport Police or my members to exercise the levels of vigilance now necessary to keep London open for business and our people and our passengers safe.”

ASLEF

General secretary Mick Whelan said: “It’s vital that the government should put right the mistakes and restore the cuts made last year by George Osborne in TfL’s operating budget.

“Philip Hammond has the opportunity to help make London’s citizens safer — and that’s what he should do without delay.”

How is the £700million cut being made?

It was announced in November 2015 as part of the Government’s Spending Review that the state subsidy to TfL was being removed and will be enacted at the turn of the decade.

Former Secretary Of State For Transport Patrick McLoughlin said last year that TfL had to move to a self-sufficient footing where costs were supported without the use of Government grants.

It was signed off as part of a 30% cut to the department’s budget.

Latest update on North Greenwich bomb scare

The 19-year-old who was arrested in connection with the incident has been named as Damon Smith.

The teenager was tasered by armed officers outside Holloway Road station on Friday, October 21.

It has been reported that he lived in Devon with his mother during until summer 2016 when he left to start a computer course at London Metropolitan University, which has a campus on Holloway Road.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court have granted a warrant for the police to hold him for questioning until lunchtime on Friday, October 28.

Police continue to appeal for information on the incident. Anyone with information should call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

