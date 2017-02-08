Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 24-hour strike at the Woolwich Ferry, scheduled for Friday (February 10), has been suspended for talks to take place on Thursday, the union Unite, has said.

Talks are due to be held between Unite and the GMB union with Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, which runs the service on behalf of Transport for London (TfL), over a number of issues, including a bullying culture and health and safety issues.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said: “Unite will be entering into these negotiations in a constructive spirit. However, we reserve the right to take further industrial action, should insufficient progress be made.”

Briggs said it didn’t recognise the union’s complaint but had been urged to engage in talks by TfL. The union planned one-day strikes every Friday running into the spring.