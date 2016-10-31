Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK’s first ever crowdfunded GP practice is now open in Canary Wharf.

London Doctors Clinic offers the same services as an NHS practice but appointments are made to suit patient’s time-preference and cost £55 for 15 minutes.

It is the eighth branch opened by the company and comes after it raised more than £820,000 through crowdfunding.

The practice is based in the LycaHealth specialist imaging centre on Westferry Circus, services include health checks, blood tests, medications and certificates and can refer patients to specialists and diagnostic imaging services.

The company launched in 2014 and has treated more than 10,000 patients at its clinics in London Bridge, Liverpool Street, Oxford, Victoria, Waterloo, Kings Cross and Fleet Street.

Founder Dr Seth Rankin said: “As an experienced NHS GP and commissioner, I understand the pressures the NHS is under but the frustrations of accessing an appointment for the average busy Londoner can be intolerable.”

Appointments can be booked online in advance or at the last minute and cost £55-145.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook