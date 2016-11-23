Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

UEL's quest for University Challenge glory has come to an end as they were knocked out by Warwick in the last 16.

The quartet were defeated 195-55 by their rivals on Monday evening's programme.

Warwick had scored the highest number of points in the first round when they beat Liverpool 235-95.

But the team were in high spirits and were pleased with their performance on the BBC2 show.

Jerushah Jardine, the UEL team captain , said: “We would have loved to get through to the next round but, bearing in mind the team we were facing, I don’t think we could have done any more.

“Even if we added up all the missed chances, I don’t think we could have beaten them.”

Attention is already turning to next year’s TV series, with all four members currently involved in selecting a brand-new UEL team for the auditions in the New Year.

Rachel Evans, the only undergraduate in this year’s UEL team, said: “Hopefully it’s not the last time that UEL will be represented in the competition. It’s an experience I think most people would love if they gave themselves a chance to do it.”

Professor John Joughin, the UEL vice-chancellor, paid tribute to their success and said it had been felt right across the university.

He said: “Making it to the last 16 has brought a real sense of pride to staff and students and the team members should hold their heads high after all that they have achieved.”

The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer .

