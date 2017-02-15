Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Docklands campus of the University of East London was in lockdown on Tuesday night (February 14) after a knifeman stabbed a student outside halls of residence.

The man in his 20s was attacked near the main entrance of the campus, neighbouring Gallions Reach DLR station at 9pm. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police were called and students were stay inside their accommodation. Others remained inside the nearby Sports Dock as officers sealed off the entrance to UEL by the busy Royal Albert Way roundabout.

Music management undergraduate Donna Ashby said: “Three first responder cars, two police cars and an ambulance arrived on campus and they all ran to security.

“The guy was lying behind a small brick wall. There were lots of people crowding over him, which didn’t look good. He was put straight on a stretcher and rushed off.

“Police started searching around the road entrance to the university, it looks like they found a jacket and took it away in an evidence bag.

(Photo: Google)

“It’s worrying knowing this happened right outside your flat. We’d only walked to the shop about a half hour before.”

Witnesses saying the attacker was seen fleeing towards Gallions Reach DLR station.

A UEL spokeswoman said: “This is a highly unusual incident and our immediate concern is to support the injured student and his family.

“Instructions have been given to release CCTV footage to the police on request and we are making available witnesses to the police.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said there had been no arrests.