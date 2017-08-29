Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a series of shootings in Newham.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were taken into custody on on Sunday, August 27 in connection with three gun crimes.

On Thursday, 24 August at 4.10pm a shot gun was fired in Barking Road. No one was injured.

Three hours later on the same day two men, both aged 21, were injured when a shot gun was fired near Viking Gardens. Both remain in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

On Saturday, August 26 two teenagers, both 19, were shot in Prince Regents Lane, one win the foot and the other in his shoulder. He remains in hospital in a stable condition;

Trident detectives, supported by officers from Newham Borough and the Specialist Firearms Command - carried out search warrants at addresses in Plaistow and East Ham on Sunday, August 27.

They arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Superintendent Neil Matthews, from Newham Borough, said:“We are painfully aware of the recent firearms incidents in our borough that are blighting our communities.

“In response to this we have increased uniformed and non-uniformed policing resources. We have being deploying patrols across the borough drawn from our own local teams and specialist departments across the Met, with a view to detecting offences and attempting to prevent offending where possible.

“We will continue to utilize all methods at our disposal and work with Trident, and other areas of the Met, in bringing to justice those who use violence, and particularly those who use or seek to use firearms as part of their criminal activity in our borough.”

Detective Superintendent Mark Maberly, from the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “The investigation of a number of recent firearms and gang related offences in Newham Borough continues as a priority. “They can be complex investigations and I am pleased we have begun to see arrests as a result of today’s proactive operation. However, there is much more work to be done and we need the public’s assistance to make our communities safer.”

Anyone with any information about gun crime in Newham Borough, or any witnesses to any recent incidents that haven’t spoken to police, are urged to contact the Trident and Area Crime Command via 101, or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

