Two people have been taken to hospital and dozens treated at London City Airport after reports of a “chemical incident”.

Only a day after a suspect package halted the Jubilee line at North Greenwich, the Docklands airport was evacuated this afternoon (Friday) at around 4.30pm and 26 people treated for breathing difficulties. Two were suffering so severely they had to be taken to hospital.

The alert came when people were ordered out of the main terminal building and on to the runway in the middle of the Royal Docks. Hundreds were evacuated, including staff, as people reported feeling unwell.

Flights were stopped for much of the afternoon and incoming flights were diverted to other destinations. The airport was finally declared safe at around 7.30pm in the evening.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Two complete sweeps of the airport building were carried out jointly by firefighters and police officers both wearing protective equipment.

“No elevated readings were found and the building was ventilated, searched and declared safe.”

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

The incident comes just 24 hours after North Greenwich Tube Station was closed following a “terror-related incident”. And Friday morning saw Stratford Station closed with people speculating there had been a stabbing. The cause was a fire alarm.

Security has been ramped up on London’s public transport network since with more officers, including armed police, on patrol at travel hubs and high visibility patrols.