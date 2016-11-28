Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and man have been charged with the attempted murder of a policeman in Bow.

They were apprehended after the 40-year-old officer was knifed three times in an alleyway near the Bow Bells Pub in Bow Road. The attack on Tuesday, November 22 left him with serious injuries which he is still recovering from in hospital.

He was on an operation in plain clothes when he was confronted by a group of four people and one man started a verbal row with him. They attacked him and then ran off.

Detectives began hunting the group, who arrived in the area via DLR, getting off at Bow Church Station. They had threatened a motorist with a knife 20 minutes before the stabbing.

On Saturday, November 26 police charged Janine Morris, 34 of Rainhill Way in Bow and Andrew Beadie, 20 of Claremont Road in Basildon with attempted murder and two counts of affray.

The 34-year-old woman was also charged with assisting an offender.

They were both due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 28.

A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains on bail until a date in late January 2017 pending further enquiries.

