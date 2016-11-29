Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and man have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an undercover policeman in Bow.

The 40-year-old officer was stabbed three times in an alleyway near the Bow Bells Pub in Bow Road on Tuesday, November 22. He was attacked while on an operation relating to street gangs and left with serious injuries which he is still recovering from in hospital.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command began hunting the group, who arrived in the area via DLR, getting off at Bow Church Station. They had threatened a motorist with a knife 20 minutes before the stabbing.

Janine Morris, 34 of Rainhill Way in Bow and Andrew Beadie, 20 of Claremont Road in Basildon appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 November charged with attempted murder and two counts of affray. Morris was also charged with assisting an offender.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 4, 2017.

A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains on bail until a date in late January 2017 pending further enquiries.

