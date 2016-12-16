Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To men from Bethnal Green have been jailed for blasting high powered fireworks into a care home and almost killing a vulnerable resident.

Wheelchair bound Donna Stringer was left fighting for her life after Sabbir Ahmed and Muhammad Aktaruz Jaman Khan carried out the “heinous crime”.

The 43-year-old who has learning difficulties was asleep at Lynwood Care Home in Barking, when the duo set off the explosive devices last November. She was caught in the resulting blaze and suffered severe burns to her arms and neck and internal injuries from smoke inhalation.

She was rescued by London Fire Brigade and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Her breathing was aided by a tube in her neck for several weeks and she was under sedation for nearly two months in a critical condition.

Ms. Stringer has now been discharged from hospital but doctors have said her injuries are severely life changing as she is unlikely to have the full use of her hands again and the scar tissue will always cause her discomfort.

She is now able to walk once again, but only for short periods of time.

The fire also caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage and meant six other vulnerable resident had to be moved to other accommodation.

Ahmed, 23, of Doveton Street, and Khan, 23, of Rickman Street both pleaded guilty to intending to destroy/damage property and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

They were caught after witnesses saw a car being driven near the home with fireworks being thrown towards houses and police identified them through insurance documents.

Ahmed was jailed for six years and Khan a total of seven at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 15 December.

Detective Inspector Niall McSheffrey of Barking and Dagenham police said he was pleased with the sentences and he hoped they sent a message about the importance of firework safety.

“Donna has had a hard start in life and the actions of Ahmed and Khan have caused unnecessary anxiety and stress to the Stringer family and it is not clear what psychological injuries Donna has suffered.”

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Karl Dines of Barking and Dagenham police said: “I’m glad that these two defendants are now behind bars for this heinous crime.

“They have left a permanent physical and emotional mark on Donna and her family. They temporarily displaced six other vulnerable people from their homes and caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“Donna and her family have a tough time ahead of them. I’d like to thank the London Fire Brigade, Barking and Dagenham Council, the London Ambulance Service and my team of investigators who helped find these cowards and bring them to justice.”

