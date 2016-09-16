Login Register
Two charged with Bethnal Green murder

The pair are accused of killing 26-year-old Russell Brown, who was attacked while visiting a friend on the Nelson Gardens estate

Grant and Lee Carpenter are accused of killing Russell Brown

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in Bethnal Green.

Russell Brown, 26, was killed on Saturday, September 10 after he was stabbed while visiting a friend on the Nelson Gardens estate.

He was air lifted by helicopter to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel but died the next day.

A post-mortem at Poplar Mortuary on Sunday, September 11 gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

Grant Carpenter, 32, of Nelson Gardens, was charged and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 15 and has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, September 19.

Lee Carpenter, 26, of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday, September 15 and was due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 16.

