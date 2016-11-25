Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a police officer in Bow have arrested two more people.

The 40-year-old officer was attacked in an alleyway near the Bow Bells Pub in Bow Road at about 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 22. He was knifed three times and left with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police said 20 minutes earlier the same group had drawn a blade on a driver as he sat in his parked car in Purdy Street near to Devons Road DLR station. He was not injured.

A 20-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been on suspicion of attempted murder at an address in Bow on the morning of Friday, November 25. The pair were taken into custody at separate east London police stations.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information regarding the attack. They believed it involved a group of four people who arrived in the area via DLR, getting off at Bow Church Station.

One of the males started a verbal row with the officer, who was in plain clothes, and he was then stabbed at least three times. The group then ran off.

The London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended and the officer from the Specialist Crime and Operations Unit was taken to an east London hospital.

A 17-year-old male arrested later that evening on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until a date in late January 2017.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Whilst we have made two new arrests in our investigation I am continuing to appeal from any witnesses and information.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone that saw or heard anything in Bow Road at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 22.

“Fortunately, whilst our injured colleague remains in hospital with serious injuries, he is making good progress with his recovery, and we wish him well. I am sure the thoughts of all officers and staff remain with him, his family and friends at this time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 020 8345 1572 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

