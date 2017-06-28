Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV presenter Julia Bradbury is calling for Canary Wharf workers to sign up for the first ever Bowel Cancer UK Walk Together event in the area.

The charity is launching a new five mile sponsored walk from Tower Bridge to Greenwich Park as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Taking place from 11am on Saturday, September 23, the route will stretch along the Thames Path taking in iconic sites on London’s riverside including St Katharine Docks, Canary Wharf and the Cutty Sark.

A celebration will be held to mark the finish at Trafalgar Boating Clubhouse in Greenwich.

Events will take place simultaneously in Edinburgh and Belfast with all funds raised going to the charity - which works to fight against the disease - the UK’s second biggest cancer killer.

Patron and keen walker Julia knows first hand the devastating effect it can have on families.

She said: “Every year, 41,200 people in the UK are diagnosed with bowel cancer, including my mum.

“Luckily it was spotted early when survival rates are higher and she has now recovered from the disease.

“Physical activity plays an important part in stacking the odds against a bowel cancer diagnosis and as a keen walker myself, I’m delighted to support Bowel Cancer UK’s Walk Together.”

Entry to the walk costs £10 adult, £5 children, under fives free.

Those who can’t make the Walk Together can hold their own memorable walk to raise funds.

The charity has also urged people to look out for the signs of bowel cancer, as nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive.

Symptoms include bleeding from the bottom and/or blood in the stool, a change in bowel habit lasting three weeks or more, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason, unexplained weight loss or a pain or lump in the tummy area.

