Police are hunting the boyfriend of Towie star Ferne McCann in connection with an acid attack at a Hackney nightclub.

Detectives have released CCTV images of Arthur Collins taken at Mangle nightclub in Dalston.

They want to question the 25-year-old from Hertfordshire about the attack which left two men seriously injured and 18 others with burns.

In a statement The Only Way Is Essex star Fearne urged Collins to get in touch with police and co-operate fully with the investigation.

Police said the public should not approached him and if anyone sees him or has information about where he is they should call 999 immediately.

Two clubbers, 24 and 29 are still in a specialist burns hospital in Essex being treated for serious injuries after the attack over the Easter weekend.

A noxious substance was flung over revellers on Monday, April 17, injuring at least 20 people.

Officers believe a dispute had broken out between two groups of people inside the venue, and a male suspect sprayed the substance at two victims.

Detective Inspector Lee McCullough from Hackney CID leads the investigation. He said: “We now have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub. All have burn related injuries.

“The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis. If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch.”

Police said there was nothing to suggest it was gang-related.

There has been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call detectives from Hackney CID via 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

