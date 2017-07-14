Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager from Tower Hamlets has won a full scholarship to the renowned Princeton University in American.

Nasir Ismael is a Year 13 pupil at Bishop Challoner Sixth Form, which he joined in Year 7.

The 18-year-old sat A-Levels in Biology, Spanish and Maths and an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) on poverty in Tower Hamlets this year.

A resident of Millwall, the altruistic teenager used experience gained during his years volunteering, fundraising and tutoring at community centres in the borough in his spare time.

He landed his full paid place at the New Jersey institute via the Sutton Trust US Programme run in conjunction with the US-UK Fulbright Commission.

Nasir will fly to New Jersey to start his studies at the end of August at the Ivy League and the forth oldest university in the United States.

“Living in Tower Hamlets, having the opportunity to apply to one of the top universities in the world is rare enough,” said Nasir, ”but to have been given a scholarship to attend Princeton University is something that I never thought would happen.

“I know that if it weren’t for the amazing support and guidance provided by Bishop Challoner and the Sutton Trust US-UK Fulbright Commission I would not be in this position.”

He is a first generation university student and will be the first of his family to go to university abroad.

And he said he is excited about studying in the US as he will have the freedom of an open and liberal arts curriculum where he can study a broad range of subjects.

Bishop Challoner Sixth Form joint head Helen Livermore said: “We are incredibly proud of all that Nasir has achieved during his seven years at Bishop Challoner.

“And a full scholarship to Princeton is an incredible achievement and one that is so well deserved.

"His altruism, intellect, kindness and humility are a real inspiration to all of our community.”

