Pupils from Ben Jonson Primary School have been chosen to star in two films encouraging families to explore science at home.

Charity the Royal Institution of Great Britain (Ri) picked the children from Mile End to be part of its ExpeRimental project.

In the short film Proprioception teacher Alex Langfield and his Year 4 students explore their sense of proprioception – the sense of oneself. In a series of 10 activities, the students experiment with tricking their own bodies and explore the way we perceive the world around us.

Mr Langfield said: “The Ri is a prestigious institution so it is a privilege to work with them.”

In their second film, the students discover that when you start to look, you can find faces all over the place. By searching throughout the school for hidden faces in light switches, benches and floorboards, they begin to think about why our brains are so very good at spotting faces.

Pupil Naimah said: “I learnt how our brains work and how quickly messages get to our brains by ‘doing’ illusions. I think that being filmed was a good idea because people might want to try some of the illusions we have done.”

Safwan said: “I liked being filmed by the camera and testing mind blowing activities.”

The ExpeRimental activities have been designed for families who may be unfamiliar with doing science at home and require only common household objects or cheap and easy to buy materials.

This year’s project is supported by the British Psychological Society.

Ri Director of Science and Education Professor Gail Cardew said: “While there is a strong public interest in psychology, and it makes a huge contribution to all our lives, it is also misunderstood by many.”

She added: “Engaging with families and their children is one particularly promising way to build greater public understanding by fostering interest in psychology, and in the scientific process more generally, from an early age.”

View Proprioception online here .

Finding faces will be released on Thursday, June 29.

