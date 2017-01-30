Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police seized a haul of formidable weapons after they broke up a gang fight on the streets of Tower Hamlets.

About 20 people were fight with bats, poles and knives on Thursday evening (January 26) but the fiercest weapons were found abandoned in the back of a car once the crowd had fled.

PC Brian Coll of the Met Police’s Tower Hamlets branch said: “The calls stated they were armed with bats, poles and knives and had several cars.”

(Photo: MPS)

The discovery came during a week-long focus on weapons sweep, called Operation Sceptre aimed at reducing knife crime in particular.

Teenager stabbed

Two days later on Saturday, in an unrelated incident, a 19-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital after suffering a stab wound.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to Tredegar Road in Bow in the early hours of Saturday morning to a report of a stabbing. The man was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

There have been no arrests, and inquiries continue.