Tower Hamlets borough commander Chief Superintendent Sue Williams has received a Queen’s Police Medal in recognition of her work.

She was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her distinguished service.

Chief Superintendent Williams has worked in policing for three decades and moved to Tower Hamlets, part of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), in 2015.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled and it is so unexpected but as someone so passionate about policing and the Met I feel this is a real honour.

“I hope this will provide a platform for me to further engage communities and inspire others to seek a career in policing our capital.

“My success is a reflection of the great people I have had the privilege to work with other the years who continue to support victims of crime and deliver a first class service to our communities, I am part of Team Met.”

She was previously borough commander for Redbridge for four and a half years and during that time increased satisfaction in policing to 82%. She was also instrumental in setting up the Redbridge First Response Service, where frontline staff can refer vulnerable adults to a multitude of services within the borough.

She has played a pivotal part in a number of projects for the MPS including Women and Policing, the Independent Advisory Group review and developing the Equality Impact Assessment process.

She was also instrumental in drafting A Police Service for All the People after the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry and was the MPS lead on developing a multi-agency strategy Abuse of Vulnerable Adults.

