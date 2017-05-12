Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tower Hamlets and Newham stand to lose more teachers than anywhere else in London under proposals for a new funding formula for schools.

The new ‘fair funding formula’, which was announced by Education Secretary Justine Greening in December, aims to bring more equality to the current funding system by evening out the amount of money given to schools around the country.

However, the proposals have been heavily criticised by groups including the National Union of Teachers (NUT) for taking funding away from inner city schools which are traditionally in the areas of greatest deprivation.

London is expected to be particularly hard hit, with schools facing losing up to £333 per pupil in cuts.

Research commissioned by the website Teaching Jobs in London has now shown that as many as 17,645 teachers across London could lose their jobs by 2020 as a result of the cuts, with Newham and Tower Hamlets losing more than anywhere else.

Newham is predicted to lose 1,074 teachers while Tower Hamlets will have to cut 891. In Tower Hamlets, this equates to a cut of £908 per pupil, and a total saving of £33.2 million.

In comparison, the more affluent areas of London are the ones expected to lose the fewest teachers, with Richmond-Upon-Thames and Kingston-Upon-Thames predicted to lose 249 teachers each.

Statistics released by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, have also shown that the number of unfilled teaching posts in Tower Hamlets have increased by 75 per cent since 2011, and the number of people training to be teacher in London this year has fallen 38 per cent in two years.

Cabinet member for children’s services at Tower Hamlets Council, councillor Rachael Saunders, said: “Areas like Tower Hamlets, which have brilliant schools and have been well funded for the last 15 years or so are now at risk.

"Only 20 years ago our schools were amongst the worst in the country and now they’re among the best in the world.

“Our results are exceptional. That’s partly because of the hard work of the children and their families, but it’s also because of our excellent school leadership and the funding which allows teachers to make the best decisions for their pupils.

“In an area like Tower Hamlets, things like exam results and attainment are vital for our children. If you come from a poorer background, you don’t necessarily have the social networks or family ties to help you along in getting a job.

“Our young people need to prove themselves and get the grades if they want to get ahead. They have been doing that and it needs to continue.”

She added: “It’s really worrying. We have to do everything we can to make sure this doesn’t happen. We have to fight it.”

At the end of April, the Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, joined 74 head teachers from across the borough in an open letter to Ms Greening criticising the proposals.

Councillor Biggs said: “The impact of the new funding formula is clear - to effectively punish schools and pupils from the poorest areas.

“This will mean schools which are already financially stretched having to make further cuts. In practice, this risks meaning fewer teachers and teaching assistants in our schools, bigger classes and less support as a result.

“There is little doubt that being forced to cut staff will hit the quality of teaching our schools are able to offer.”

