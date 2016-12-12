Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tower Hamlets Council needs £1billion worth of infrastructure to accommodate its growing population over the next 15 years – but only £360million has been found so far.

The leader of the Conservatives on the borough’s benches, Cllr Peter Golds , believes the shortfall for to fund schools, healthcare, transport and other facilities is of grave concern to residents.

He said: “Figures gleaned from the emerging local plan indicate there is currently a £640million gap between what is required and what can be raised by current levies.

“Where are the schools, improved transport and health facilities in all of this?”

But the council said it was working with key partners to find the rest.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The development plans earmarked for the Isle Of Dogs over the next 20 years require very careful and detailed work to make sure the right infrastructure and funding is in place at the right time to make them a success.

“We need to have the right transport links and enough schools, homes and healthcare in place to accommodate our fast growing population.

“We have already identified sources for £360million of the £1billion needed and will work closely with developers, the Mayor, the Government and other key partners to try to secure the remaining funding needed to deliver this infrastructure over the next 15 years.”

The local plan identified where and how housing, employment and infrastructure would be built in the borough over the next 15 years up to 2031.

Currently, the Isle Of Dogs and South Poplar is looking at a minimum of 10,000 new homes over that time but the council believes there is capacity for more than 20,000. The exact figure is still under discussion.

Cllr Golds said there could be an additional 50,000 homes in the “already densely populated area, which has serious infrastructure problems”.

He said: “The only way this number of new homes can be delivered in this confined space will be even more very tall buildings.

“Residents need to know what is planned and what essential facilities will be provided for existing and new residents.

“Confidential chats between political allies at Mulberry Place and City Hall are not enough for those who live and work here.”

