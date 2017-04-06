Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading councillor is offering to work for an hour in any Tower Hamlets-based business for a £1,000 donation to his charity fund.

Tower Hamlets Council speaker cllr Khales Uddin Ahmed, will work an hour’s shift in full regalia in an efforts to raise money.

His charity fund includes football and youth project SOUL FC, British Bangladesh Power And Inspiration Foundation, Friends Of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park and disability charity APASEN.

Cllr Ahmed said: “I am looking forward to working with lots of different organisations to raise funds for local charities.

“If you need some filing done and phones answering let me know and I will be there, not only dressed smartly but with my robes and chain.”

His first hour of sponsored work took place at Canary Wharf Group’s One Canada Square building on Tuesday, April 4.

Cllr Ahmed joined front desk staff to welcome visitors before walking around the shopping malls with the security team.

Canary Wharf Group managing director of strategy Howard Dawber said: “We are delighted that the speaker chose to start his work experience programme here at Canary Wharf.

“It was a real honour to have him welcoming our visitors and raising money for good causes.

“I would urge other businesses to take up this offer – after all, when will you get the chance to have the speaker working in your office or serving in your restaurant?”

