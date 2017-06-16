Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tower Hamlets Council is seeking to reassure residents about fire safety in the borough following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

In a letter sent to all residents , the chief executive of Tower Hamlets Homes (THH) Susmita Sen says all 900 blocks of flats in the borough have had a fire risk assessment in the last nine months.

The letter says: “With the tragic news of the Grenfell Tower block fire in west London, our first thoughts are with the families and friends of all those who have been affected by this dreadful event.

“We also pay tribute to our emergency services and the way they responded to this horrendous tragedy.

“We understand how concerned residents are about what has happened and we want to reassure you that safety is our number one priority.

“We will continue to prioritise the precautions we have in place whilst we wait for the outcome of the fire investigation and respond to any recommendations that come from it.

“The investigation is likely to take some time to find out what happened, but we have taken immediate action to review our fire safety procedure.”

(Photo: REUTERS)

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the victims and those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

“Resident safety is our top priority and so the council is looking closely at what lessons we can learn from the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

“The work THH has carried out means that all 900 THH blocks have been fire risk assessed in the last nine months and we are working to address any issues raised.

“The council will continue to work with THH, other landlords and residents to ensure fire safety is prioritised. We are also reviewing and encouraging registered providers to check the situation of all blocks, particularly high rise blocks, which have had cladding added, as this is inevitably a very topical and immediate concern.

“I would strongly urge all residents to take this opportunity to think again about their own personal fire safety at home. Checking your smoke alarm is working and keeping escape routes clear and fire doors closed could make a world of difference in the event of a fire.”

(Photo: REUTERS)

A huge fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14. It took more than 200 firefighters more than 24 hours to extinguish the blaze, which swept through every part of the building from the second floor up.

So far thirty people are known to have died, but the death count is expected to rise.

Concerns have been raised about the cladding installed on the outside of the tower during a renovation in 2016, although the cause of the fire is not yet known.

