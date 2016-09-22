Tower Hamlets College buys up south coast language academy

Tower Hamlets College has bought an English language school on the south coast to expand its offer to international students.

Westbourne Academy in Bournemouth has been operating in 1996 teaching English language courses.

The school, which has an annual turnover of £800,000, will keep its current core operations but the college aims to enhance the study options with an off-shoot English language centre in London called Westbourne Academy London, which will be based initially at its Arbour Square campus in Limehouse. Classes start here from this month.

New students joining Westbourne Academy will have the choice of studying at either Bournemouth or east London, or at both centres together, providing them with a wider experience of the UK and access to other THC courses.

Bournemouth is one of the UK’s most popular destinations for foreign students coming to England to learn English.

Speaking after the completion of the purchase, group principal Gerry McDonald said: “Tower Hamlets College has for many years been successfully providing English teaching to the local community. We are known as a respected English language centre.

“This purchase will enable us to build on our expertise and branch out into new markets using the Westbourne brand and offering different levels of English language teaching.”