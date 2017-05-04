Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crossrail construction at Abbey Wood station has reached an important milestone as all platforms and new tracks have now been built.

Building work is expected to finish this autumn, when the new station will open to Southeastern trains.

From December 2018, the new Elizabeth line service is due to run through the station and halve journey times into central London.

As well as finishing the two new platforms and new tracks, Network Rail have finished building the structure of a new ticket hall, with work on the internal hall underway. Work is still continuing to install overhead electrical equipment and signalling, seating, customer information screens and CCTV.

The new station will also include an open concourse leading onto a forecourt to connect the station to the Harrow Manorway flyover and six lifts to provide step free access to every platform.

Surface director at Crossrail, Matthew White, said: “Construction of the new station at Abbey Wood will complete later this year.

“The new station will provide an improved experience for the thousands of people who use the station every day.”

The Elizabeth line will stretch 60 miles from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through tunnels under central London and across to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Trains will stop at 40 stations, including Canary Wharf and Stratford, and 10 of which are being newly built.

According to Transport for London , it is expected the line will carry over half a million passengers every day, and around 200 million every year.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook