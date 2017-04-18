Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after Syed Jamanoor Islam was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out in Mile End.

Police were called to Wager Street at 4.45pm on Tuesday, April 11, and found Syed, 20, wounded.

He was taken to an east London hospital but died in his mother’s arms at around 5.30pm. A post-mortem gave his cause of death as a stab wound.

An Nayeem Chowdhury, 18, of Burdett Road, Mile End, a 17-year-old boy from Bow and a 15-year-old from Seven Kings were arrested in south Yorkshire on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Sunday, April 16.

All three were charged with murder on Monday, April 17, and are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 18.

Another 18-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, April 12, has been bailed until later this month.

In a statement, the victim’s father Syed Abdul Mukit said: “My son was stabbed to death at the corner of our home in east London.

“We lost out first son in his mother’s arms and no family ever wants to lose a child in that manner.

“We would like to see full justice and those guilty to be punished to the maximum extent of the law.

“It is about time we as community members stand up against violence, injustice and hate in the community.

“I am requesting each and every family in the country to address this important issue of the rise in crime, in particular knife crime, in our society.

“My family, friends and our community and political leaders are making efforts to build awareness to that no other father or mother loses a child to such violence.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers are keeping an open mind about a possible motive.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened, is asked to contact the police on 020 8721 4868. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

