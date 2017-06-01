Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been jailed for the violent robbery of a pensioner at his home in Upton Park.

The men, assisted by the wife of one of them, forced their way into the 69-year-old’s home with a knife before beating him, tying him up and stealing jewellery and cash.

The court heard that the victim answered his door to a woman dressed as a courier with a parcel for him at around 11.30am on February 29, 2016.

The woman was Ioana Ruxandra Costache and, as she engaged the victim in conversation on his doorstep, her husband Mohammed Auckburally approached and forced his way into the house, using a Stanley knife to attack the pensioner.

Once inside the house, he hit the victim over the head and used tape to bind his hands, legs and mouth.

Auckburally’s brother Abdool also entered the property to help tie up the pensioner, before the men put a towel over the victim’s head and left him on the floor.

A third man, Rajdeo Aubeelock, also entered the house and began to search it.

The three men stole jewellery and cash before leaving, and once they were gone the victim managed to free himself and raise the alarm.

A CCTV camera outside the victim’s home captured the suspects. Costache and Aubeelock were arrested on March 3, 2016. Abdool Auckburally was arrested on March 14, 2016, and Mohammed Auckburally on April 22, 2016.

Police found £2,000 in cash at Costache’s home and £10,000 at Aubeelock’s home, which they believe was stolen in the raid.

Mohammed Auckburally pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob on Monday, January 30. Abdool Auckburally, Aubeelock and Costache were all found guilty of conspiracy to rob on Friday, May 26.

All three men were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, May 30. Costache, 28, of Ripple Road, Barking, was due to be sentenced on the same day but was not produced in the court room, and will now be sentenced on Friday, June 30.

Mohammed Auckburally, 43, of Ripple Road, Barking, has been jailed for eight years. His brother Abdool Auckburally, 26, of Drake Avenue, Great Yarmouth, has been sentenced to nine years in prison, and Aubeelock, 35, of Hampton Road, Ilford, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Detective Constable Chloe Wilson of Newham CID said: “Whilst the victim suffered relatively minor physical injuries as a result of the incident, it is the mental scars that still remain.

“Much of the money and jewellery stolen has still not been recovered, but I hope the victim will take some comfort in knowing this violent quartet have been caught and brought to justice.”

