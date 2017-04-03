Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Poplar student Abdifatah Sheikhey have charged three men with murder.

The 19-year-old, who was known as Abdi, was killed in Ilford on the evening of Tuesday, March 21.

London Ambulance Service rushed to Bedford Road at the junction with Ilford Lane and tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the heart.

The three men charged with murder are Sami Omar, 21, of Kingston Rd, Ilford; Roberto Mohamed, 20, of Kingston Road, Ilford and Jordie Kibusi, 20, Wisteria Close, Ilford.

They were due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ court on Friday, March 31.

Any witnesses to the shooting should call detectives on 020 8345 3734; police on 101, or via Twitter @MetCC; or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

