Three men have been charged with the murder of a Bow dad who was the star of a Dizzee Rascal video.

Brenton Roper was fatally shot and stabbed in broad daylight in Eagling Close on Saturday, May 13. The 41-year-old died at the scene.

The "loving and loyal" family man had appeared in the Nutcrackerz video which was filmed in Bow

Following an investigation by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, three man have been charged with his murder.

Mohammed Shaid, 26, of Arrow Road in Bow, Monzur Ahmed, 26, of Whitethorn Street in Bow and Foyzur Rahman, 27, of Beveridge Mews in Stepney appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 27.

All three were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, June 29.

A fourth man, aged 54, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, May 13. They have since been released with no further action.

