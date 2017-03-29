Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Poplar student Abdifatah Sheikhey have arrested three men on suspicion of murder.

The 19-year-old, who was known as Abdi, was gunned down in Ilford on the evening of Tuesday, March 21.

London Ambulance Service rushed to Bedford Road at the junction with Ilford Lane and tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the heart.

Abdi was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes saloon when a white BMW X4 pulled up alongside and a gunman got out and shot the teenager.

Detectives believe the shooting took place in Woodlands Road, and the vehicle containing Abdi was driven the short distance to Bedford Road.

The gunman then made off in the BMW, which was found abandoned the next day in Express Drive, Goodmayes.

Police arrested three men - two aged 23 and one aged 21 - in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, at an address in east London.

All three remain in custody.

Police are continuing their enquiries and appeal for the public to help catch the killer.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Jones from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We urgently need the assistance of the public to find those responsible for this ruthless killing of a young man.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the shooting and also anyone who saw this distinctive BMW being used or abandoned.

“Abdi’s family are inconsolable and your information could help bring to justice those responsible for this heinous crime.”

Any witnesses should call detectives on 020 8345 3734 or police on 101, or via Twitter @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

