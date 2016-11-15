Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of London Underground staff have voted to go on strike over a dispute about staffing.

They say cuts have left safety on a “knife edge” with incidents at Canning Town and North Greenwich throwing the spotlight on dangers which are being worsened by the process. Nearly 900 front-line workers have been axed and tube ticket offices closed across the network.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said of the 3,000 station workers balloted 85% voted to walk out.

It had already called for action on overcrowding on train platforms after a woman caught her foot between a train and the platform during rush-hour at Canning Town on May 26.

And in October it called for the Government to reverse £700million of cuts made to TfL in the wake of the bomb scare at North Greenwich station.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT members on the London Underground stations see day in and day out the toxic impact of the job cuts programme and they are reporting back that it is horrific. With the constant overcrowding on stations and platforms it is only a matter of time before there is a major tragedy if we don’t act decisively. Our dispute is about taking action to haul back the cuts machine and put safety back at the top of the agenda.”

Drivers on the Picadilly line also voted to strike over a “wholesale breakdown in industrial relations” which they say has been caused by breaches of policies, procedures and safety.

Both results will now be considered by the RMT’s executive.

Mr Cash said: “In the separate dispute involving drivers on the Piccadilly Line, safety is again a major factor and is tied in with the ripping up of policies and procedures and ignoring warnings from staff. Our members have been left exposed and vulnerable and we have no choice but to blow the whistle before lasting damage is done.

“RMT members have now voted overwhelmingly for action in both these disputes and the results will now be considered by the unions executive. The union remains available for talks.”

Steve Griffiths, London Underground’s chief operating officer, told the BBC “an independent review was being conducted” into the closure of ticket offices and talks had been planned “to discuss the RMT’s concerns on the Piccadilly line”.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook