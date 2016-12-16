Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theatre Royal Stratford East will be granting the Christmas wishes of poorly children in east London by live-streaming their pantomime in two hospitals.

On Thursday, December 29, youngsters at Newham University Hospital and Richard House Children’s Hospice will be able to gather in communal areas and enjoy the theatre’s version of Sinbad The Sailor.

Theatre Royal Stratford East artistic director Kerry Michael said: “We are really excited to be able to use digital technology to be able to share the panto outside of the theatre and bring joy to children who are unwell and their families this Christmas.

“Galliard Homes sponsored our pantomime for the last year and are sponsoring Sinbad The Sailor. We are really delighted and immensely grateful that they have decided to extend their support to include the live stream event; they have made the project possible.”

Sinbad The Sailor runs until Saturday, January 21.

