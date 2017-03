Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a lot of emotion in London today. The city, not much known for letting down its guard, is feeling bruised, defiant, proud… a whole range of things that don't usual occur on the Jubilee line on in the queue for a skinny latte.

We're feeling safe

We're feeling reflective

We're feeling defiant

And there's some who just can't let it go (whatever it is)

And here are some puppies (to clear your mind of that last lot)

Oh, and it's National Puppy Day. That was the reason. We knew there was a reason