There will be no toll on the Rotherhithe tunnel once the Silvertown Tunnel has opened, says Transport for London.

Drivers using the £1billion link between North Greenwich and the Docklands, due to open in 2023, will be expected to pay around £4 as will those using the companion Blackwall tunnel.

The fee is to cover cost of construction as well as keep a lid on usage. There had been concerns that congestion would shift to the free Rotherhithe tunnel and that TfL would take the opportunity to impose a toll there as well.

At the London Assembly transport committee, Liberal Democrat Caroline Pidgeon said to Alex Williams, managing director of planning at TfL: “There are question marks over Rotherhithe and people are very concerned you may have to toll that because you’re going to push so much more traffic through there.”

Mr Williams ruled out the idea. He said: “Our modelling says you don’t have to do that. We’ve talked about an indicative toll of around £4 peak, lower off-peak, and that indicates there isn’t a significant knock-on effect on Rotherhithe.”

He also answered criticism that people in east London would pay to cross the river while those in the west of the city would not.

He said: “There’s a tradition going back decades that if you put in a new piece of infrastructure the user pays. I do understand the anomaly but I do believe when you put in a new crossing over the Thames there’s an expectation that vehicles users will have to pay.”

