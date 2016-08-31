Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

TfL releases Tube map showing number of steps between stations

The map is drawn up in a bid to get Londoners walking and shows distances between stops including those on the Jubilee Line and the DLR

TfL map showing the distance between stations in steps

TfL has released a map of the London Underground that shows the distance in steps between Tube stations across the capital.

The map has been created in a bid to get more Londoners walking and ease pressure on the service.

For example, Canary Wharf on the Jubilee Line is shown as 14,400 steps away from Canada Water and 7,600 steps away from North Greenwich.

On the DLR route, Canary Wharf is 700 steps away from West India Quay and 200 steps from Heron Quays.

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan said: “We need to make it easier and more enjoyable to walk around London. The new steps map will encourage more of us to walk short journeys instead – it’s good for our health and it will help support London’s small businesses.

“We’ve made clear our commitment to tackle air pollution and get more walking and cycling in London, and this is a fun and practical way to help busy Londoners who want to walk more as part of their everyday lives.”

TfL’s director of surface strategy and planning Ben Plowden said: “People often use the Tube map to navigate the city, but many don’t realise just how close some stations are to each other and that they could save time as well as build more physical activity into their daily routine.

“We hope that the new steps version of the Tube map will inspire people to try new routes and discover that places in central London are closer than they might think.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

TfL takes 'lethal gamble' with overcrowded platforms

Rail union demands inquiry into Canning Town incident, saying that control rooms have been left empty while passengers are exposed to daily dangers

Related Tags

In The News
Jubilee Line
DLR
Places
Canary Wharf
West India Quay
Greenwich
Organisations
TfL
London Underground

Most Read in News

  1. Transport
    Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”
  2. TfL
    TfL releases Tube map showing number of steps between stations
  3. East London
    Silvertown Tunnel backed by London Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
  4. Blackheath
    Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath
  5. Jubilee Line
    Jubilee line Night Tube service to begin in October

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Transport
    Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”
  2. East London
    Silvertown Tunnel backed by London Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
  3. Blackheath
    Witnesses come forward in Blackheath murder hunt
  4. Blackheath
    Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath
  5. Deptford
    Dinner At The Twits designer tells us how he’s bringing Roald Dahl’s words to life
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter