TfL releases Tube map showing number of steps between stations

TfL has released a map of the London Underground that shows the distance in steps between Tube stations across the capital.

The map has been created in a bid to get more Londoners walking and ease pressure on the service.

For example, Canary Wharf on the Jubilee Line is shown as 14,400 steps away from Canada Water and 7,600 steps away from North Greenwich.

On the DLR route, Canary Wharf is 700 steps away from West India Quay and 200 steps from Heron Quays.

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan said: “We need to make it easier and more enjoyable to walk around London. The new steps map will encourage more of us to walk short journeys instead – it’s good for our health and it will help support London’s small businesses.

“We’ve made clear our commitment to tackle air pollution and get more walking and cycling in London, and this is a fun and practical way to help busy Londoners who want to walk more as part of their everyday lives.”

TfL’s director of surface strategy and planning Ben Plowden said: “People often use the Tube map to navigate the city, but many don’t realise just how close some stations are to each other and that they could save time as well as build more physical activity into their daily routine.

“We hope that the new steps version of the Tube map will inspire people to try new routes and discover that places in central London are closer than they might think.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook